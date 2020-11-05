CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. — The health departments in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties provided a COVID-19 update on Monday, providing the latest information about positive cases in each area.

Allegany County

The Allegany County Health Department says there are currently 41 positive cases of COVID-19 in Allegany County. At this time, 43 people are currently in quarantine.

The county says 565 people have been quarantined or isolated to date, with 522 people being released from quarantine/isolation.

Overall, 31 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Allegany County and one person has died.

Cattaraugus County

There are now 49 positive cases of coronavirus in Cattaraugus County, according to the county's COVID-19 map tracker. Currently 16 cases are active.

At this time three people in precautionary quarantine, and another 86 people are in mandatory quarantine. Thirty-one residents have recovered from COVID-19, and two people have died.

So far, 1,283 test results have come back negative out of 1,359 tests that have been administered.

Chautauqua County

The Chautauqua County Department of Health says there is one new case of COVID-19 in the county as of Monday afternoon. The newest case of coronavirus is a female in her 80s.

There are currently 43 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Chautauqua County. Seven cases are active.

Thirty-two people have recovered, and four people have died. The deaths included a woman in her 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 50s, and one man in his 60s.

As of Monday, 102 people are under quarantine and isolation orders by the public health director. The health department says not all of those being monitored are confirmed to have COVID-19, but have either shown symptoms, are awaiting results, or have risk factors.

The county added that 1,358 test results have come back negative.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk