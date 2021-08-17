COVID-19 transmission rate reaches 'substantial' level in Allegany County

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health provided an update Tuesday regarding the county's COVID-19 transmission level, saying the county has reached a "substantial" community transmission rate.
According to the county, a majority of the COVID cases were spread through households.
"This means one or more people in the household are positive and pass COVID on to others in the household," the county said in a press release.
The county health department is advising anyone living in the same household as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to practice social distancing and use a different bathroom if possible. It's also advised to wear a mask and to properly clean and sanitize after the individual who tested positive.
Based on the most recent recommendations from the CDC, any communities that have a substantial transmission rate should follow healthy hygiene practices. Individuals in these areas are also advised to stay home when they're sick, practice social distancing and wear a face mask when social distancing is not possible.