COVID-19 transmission rate reaches 'substantial' level in Allegany County

The Allegany County Department of Health says a majority of positive COVID cases in the county were spread through households.

ALLEGANY COUNTY, N.Y. — The Allegany County Department of Health provided an update Tuesday regarding the county's COVID-19 transmission level, saying the county has reached a "substantial" community transmission rate.

According to the county, a majority of the COVID cases were spread through households.

"This means one or more people in the household are positive and pass COVID on to others in the household," the county said in a press release.

The county health department is advising anyone living in the same household as someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to practice social distancing and use a different bathroom if possible. It's also advised to wear a mask and to properly clean and sanitize after the individual who tested positive.