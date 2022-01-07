COVID-19 testing sites at SUNY Buffalo State, University at Buffalo now open

According to the state, both sites will provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With COVID-19 testing in high demand, two more state-run COVID testing sites will officially open Friday in the City of Buffalo.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office announced earlier this week that the two testing sites in Buffalo would be at SUNY Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo.

According to the state, both sites will provide appointment-based and walk-in COVID-19 testing Monday through Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each site is expected to have roughly 225 appointments per day and will allow up to 50 walk-ins.

You can find more information about both testing sites, and how to register for an appointment, below:

University at Buffalo Community Testing Site

Center for Tomorrow Building

Flint Road, Buffalo, NY 14226

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here.

Buffalo State College Community Testing Site

Alumni Center

667 Grant Street, Buffalo, NY 14213

Appointments can be scheduled by clicking here.

"As we continue to combat the winter surge it is essential that we provide more access to testing for New Yorkers to help limit the spread of this virus," Hochul said. "With 10 sites opening by the end of this week and additional sites by the end of the next, we are quickly ramping up our ability to focus our resources where they are needed. While testing is critically important, we must ensure we continue to focus on all the tools available to us: get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask."

More testing sites are expected to open soon at other SUNY campuses across New York State. Those sites will include: