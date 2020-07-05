BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are several locations in WNY to receive a COVID-19 test. Some locations may require an appointment and or doctor's note. If there is no location near you, please contact your primary care provider or your local county health department.

Erie County:

ECDOH is offering diagnostic testing. A prescription or doctor's referral is not required. Please call 716-858-2929 to schedule a test.

NYSDOH is offering diagnostic testing. Call 1-888-364-3065 to schedule a test.

Niagara County:

NCCC- 3111 Saunders Settlement Rd. Sanborn- Call to make an appointment:1-888-364-3065

Chautauqua County:

Testing available for healthcare workers, first responders and childcare providers- Call 716-753-4491 or 866-604-6789 to pre-register

Saturday, May 9th 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m

Wyoming County

Call 585-786-8890 if you think you need a test.

Kaleida Health

Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Library. The site is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Please visit kaleidahealth.org/coronavirus to make an appointment.

Questions, or to schedule an appointment: Kaleida Health Coronavirus Hotline at (716) 859-3222, open 7 days a week from 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center

Testing will be in Niagara Falls from 8 a.m. to 12 noon daily on Memorial’s downtown Niagara Falls campus.

Afternoon appointments will be available at Niagara County satellite sites from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.

The week of May 11, the afternoon test site will be behind the Summit Healthplex, 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield.

The week of May 18, the test site will take place at NFMMC’s Eastern Niagara County Health Home office, 80 Main St., Lockport.

Quest Diagnostics:

Contact your doctor or another authorized healthcare provider for guidance on where in your community to get tested for an active infection. (Do not go to a Quest service center for this test.) Quest and Walmart are providing drive-thru COVID-19 self-swab tests at select locations across the country. To see if you qualify and if there’s a location near you, visit MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.



WELLNOW URGENT CARE:

Tests will be available seven days a week, with no appointment necessary. When patients arrive to the location, they will be screened in their car. If it's determined that a test is necessary, the individual will be given a mask and escorted from their car to a private room for testing.

Tests will be available at the following WellNow locations:

Amherst (Dent Tower)

Amherst (Harlem Road)

Batavia

Cheektowaga

Clarence

Dunkirk

Lancaster

Niagara Falls

Orchard Park

Tonawanda

West Seneca

Wheatfield

WNY Immediate Care

Provides COVID and antibody testing at these locations: