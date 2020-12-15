COVID-19 testing available Thursday at Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center in Niagara Falls

The testing clinic will be free for Niagara Falls residents.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced Monday that it will be conducting community testing for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Testing will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Doris W. Jones Family Resource Center, located at 3001 Ninth Street in Niagara Falls. The testing clinic will be free for Niagara Falls residents.

According to NFMMC, the testing clinic is supported by Community Development Block Grant funds, which were allocated by the City of Niagara Falls.

Pre-registration is available for the testing clinic, but is not required; walk-up registration will be available. Those seeking more information for looking to register to get tested can do so by calling 278-4496.