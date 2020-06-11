x
COVID-19 testing available at Wrobel Towers in Niagara Falls Saturday

Community testing will be held from 1-4 PM and there is no charge for city residents.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it will hold a clinic from 1-4 p.m. at Wrobel Towers located at 800 Niagara St. 

Those attending will be asked to give a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample, eating, drinking, smoking (including vaping) and brushing one's teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to being tested. 

While not required, pre-registration is recommended. To register or get more information, call 716-278-4496. 

