COVID-19 testing available at Wrobel Towers in Niagara Falls Saturday

Community testing will be held from 1-4 PM and there is no charge for city residents.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it will hold a clinic from 1-4 p.m. at Wrobel Towers located at 800 Niagara St.

Those attending will be asked to give a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample, eating, drinking, smoking (including vaping) and brushing one's teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to being tested.