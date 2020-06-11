COVID-19 testing available at Wrobel Towers in Niagara Falls Saturday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Free COVID-19 testing will be available in Niagara Falls Saturday afternoon.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center announced it will hold a clinic from 1-4 p.m. at Wrobel Towers located at 800 Niagara St.
Those attending will be asked to give a saliva sample. To ensure a valid sample, eating, drinking, smoking (including vaping) and brushing one's teeth are prohibited for at least 30 minutes prior to being tested.
While not required, pre-registration is recommended. To register or get more information, call 716-278-4496.