COVID-19 spike causes Slow-Roll Buffalo to put the brakes on free community rides

Participants are still encouraged to ride on their own or in small groups with appropriate precautions taken.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rise in COVID-19 cases across the area is behind the decision by Slow-Roll Buffalo to suspend free community bike rides for the rest of the month.

The rides had been carefully conducted with pandemic safety guidelines in place since August. However, the recent spike in cases is forcing the group to put the brakes on any future rides.

Organizers encourage participants to continue to ride, either on their own or in smaller groups using proper precautions.

“With thanks to our volunteer squad and hundreds of riders who’ve so respectfully rode together over the past few months, we are once again asking folks to respect each other and our public health system by masking up and riding on their own or in smaller groups,” said Slow Roll Buffalo cofounder Seamus Gallivan. “In many ways, we’re returning to life as it was back in March - ride for our mental and physical health, ride in service of others in isolation, find new ways to stay connected with our community; along the way, grab a six-pack from a Buffalo brewery and watch a good virtual gathering.”

Squad members are encouraged to continue posting pictures and stories of their rides to the group's public Facebook page.