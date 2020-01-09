COVID-19 saliva testing approved for SUNY

New technology will be able to quickly identify positive cases on campuses across the state.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Health Department has approved new technology that will enable SUNY schools across the state to quickly identify postive COVID-19 cases on campus.

The diagnostic test uses saliva, that along with pooled surveillance testing of 10-15 students at one time, will enable over 15,000 samples to be collected in a single day or 105,000 per week.

“Today’s New York State Department of Health’s approval of SUNY Upstate’s research and testing technology is a game-changer for our 64 colleges and universities, because it is cost-effective for our campuses and less invasive for our students,” said newly appointed SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras. “Testing is one part of New York State’s multipronged strategy to fight off a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic. Today’s approval shows that SUNY has all the intellectual and operational fire power to help tame the COVID beast. My thanks to Governor Cuomo, the New York State Department of Health SUNY Upstate’s team of nation-leading faculty and researchers, and our public and private partners for this significant breakthrough.”

As a result of this week's approval, SUNY Upstate and its affiliates will immediately accelerate individual saliva diagnostic testing for campuses that have already signed up for the pooled surveillance testing. This rapid, cost-effective method will allow universities to test more students at multiple times during the fall semester to pinpoint any increase in positive cases.