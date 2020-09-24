COVID-19 report card to be available for every school district in New York State

Data to be provided to the state Health Department by the school districts who organize the tests and the labs who analyze them.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Anyone with a child attending a school in New York State will now have instant access to the number of positive COVID-19 cases at that school and in the district that school is part of.

Governor Cuomo Thursday unveiled a School Covid Report Card that will provide a daily report of positive cases among on-site students and staff for every district in the state. Cuomo said schools must continue to be monitored carefully and that parents, teachers and the public deserve transparency. The state health department has been collecting and reporting data about student testing for two weeks.

Data will by provided by the school districts who organize the tests and the labs who analyze them every 24 hours. You can search for results for your child's school by either the district name or address.