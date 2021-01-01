COVID-19 positivity rate increases in Western New York, Finger Lakes and Southern Tier regions

The daily positivity rate for each reason has increased over the past two days, with WNY now above 8% and the Finger Lakes, the highest in the state, at nearly 10%

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the state continues to grapple with a potentially dangerous holiday season during the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19 rates are increasing locally heading into the new year.

The three regions that make up the western-most portion of New York State have all seen increases in their daily COVID-19 positive test rate from Tuesday to Thursday.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The daily percent-positive rate of COVID-19 on December 31 for Western New York region was 8.01 percent. The rate has been increasing, from 6.82 percent, to 7.40 percent, to now 8.01 percent, over the past three days.

This is a significant difference from where Western New York region was exactly a week ago, on December 24. On that date - the rate was two points lower at 6.01 percent. And the two days surrounding December 24, the rate was floating in the 6 percent range.

This current rate however, relative to the state, only puts Western New York at the seventh-highest rate out of 10 regions. The region doing the worst on Thursday was the neighboring Finger Lakes region.

The Finger Lakes region includes: Monroe, Wayne, Ontario, Livingston, Wyoming, Genesee and Orleans

The Finger Lakes' region rate has also been increasing over the past three days, from 8.80 percent on Tuesday, to 9.22 percent on Wednesday, to 9.70 percent on Thursday.

Mohawk Valley had the highest rate on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the Finger Lakes' region rate surpassed it on Thursday.

Additionally, the Southern Tier region, which also makes up the western-most portion of the state with Western New York and the Finger Lakes, saw an increase as well.

The Southern Tier saw it's rate go from 4.05 percent on Tuesday, to 4.43 percent on Wednesday, to 5.16 percent on Thursday.

However, for all three days, the Southern Tier had the lowest rate in the state.

With hospital capacities still a guiding factor in the state's decision making, the Finger Lakes continues to have the highest rate of hospitalized COVID-19 patients relative to the population.

Here's what hospitals are looking like locally:

Western New York region: 544 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, COVID-19 patients as a percentage of the regional population is 0.04, percent of hospital beds available is 33 percent, percent of ICU beds available is 40 percent.

Finger Lakes region: 919 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, COVID-19 patients as a percentage of the regional population is 0.08, percent of hospital beds available is 32 percent, percent of ICU beds available is 29 percent.