COVID-19 positive tests at 1.7% on July 10 for Erie County

Executive Mark Poloncarz says there were 48 positive cases out of 2,754 tests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent positive of COVID-19 tests in Erie County on Friday was 1.7 percent, according to Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz on Saturday said the total number of test results was 2,754, and of those, there were 48 positive cases.

There had been a slight uptick in hospitalizations in Erie County earlier this week, with some leaders expressing concern about that, especially with a rise in people who are in their 20s and 30s testing positive.

In data reported on Friday, there had been no increase in hospitalizations, the same as what it was on Thursday, with 37 patients.

Out of the more than 5,200 test results in the Western New York region on Thursday, only 54 of those were positive. Erie County had the majority of those cases with 36.