COVID-19 positive test rate in Western New York was 4.3% on Friday

Three people in Erie County and one person in Allegany County died from the virus on Friday. Nearly 26,000 people have died from the virus in New York State.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released new statistics on COVID-19 across the state on Saturday. Western New York saw a daily percent positive test rate of above 4 percent, and 18 people died statewide from the virus.

The rate of tests coming back positive for COVID-19 in Western New York was 3.3 percent on both Wednesday and Thursday.

On Friday, the daily rate increased to 4.3 percent for Western New York, the highest of any of the regions that day.

In Erie County alone, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in a tweet that the county Department of Health estimated over 400 new cases on Friday.

"We manage the increase by deploying the most aggressive testing in the country and our micro-cluster strategy. When we identify a small spread, we increase enforcement and restrictions in a targeted way," Cuomo said in a news release, regarding the state's measures to handle the uptick in cases.

Eighteen people statewide died from the virus on Friday, including three people in Erie County and one person in Allegany County. So far during the pandemic, 25,928 people have died from the virus in New York State.

Hospitalizations, the number of people in the ICU, as well as those needing intubation across New York State also rose on Friday.

Statewide, 1,381 people are hospitalized (up by 60) and of those people in the hospital, 308 are in the ICU (up by 23). In ICUs, there are 138 people (up by 9) who are intubated.

On Friday, 126 people who were treated for COVID-19 were discharged from New York State hospitals and 213 people were admitted.