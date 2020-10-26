COVID-19 positive rate in WNY Region continues to stay above 1%

Through the past six days in the region, the COVID-19 positive rate has floated above 1%.

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo held a briefing Monday morning updating the public on the state's progress towards the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the press conference, Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positive rate was 1.45% for tests reported on Sunday.

82,117 tests were reported on Sunday throughout the state and 1,191 of the tests were positive.

For the Western New York Region, Sunday's positive rate was 1.3%. Through the past six days in the region, the positive rate has floated above 1%.

Tuesday, October 20: 2.0%

Wednesday, October 21: 1.5%

Thursday, October 22: 1.4%

Friday, October 23: 1.1%

Saturday, October 24: 1.3%

Sunday, October 25: 1.3%

"New York State has controlled the virus and we are controlling it now," Governor Cuomo said during the briefing.

Out of 4,853 tests reported in the Western New York region for Sunday, 65 were positive. The seven-day rolling average for the percent positive in the region is 1.4%.

Looking at the new cases by county, the three counties that border Pennsylvania (Allegany, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua) are averaging 11 new cases per 100,000 residents, while Erie County is averaging 6.

The number of patients hospitalized with the virus in the Western New York region is 86.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.