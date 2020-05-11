x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Coronavirus

COVID-19 positive rate continues to rise in WNY; Poloncarz says, 'Another bad day of COVID-19 test results'

"This is the second highest number of positive tests for a day received," Poloncarz stated on Twitter.
Credit: Kevin P. Coughlin/Office of Governor Andrew Cuomo
October 17, 2020--New York City--Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.(Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, November 5 as rates continue to rise in the Western New York Region. 

Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday, November 4 was 1.86 Percent.

"Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that's what's happening around the country and the globe," Governor Cuomo said in a release.

For the Western New York region, the state reports that the positive rate for Wednesday was 3.3%. Below is the positive rate for the past three days in the region: 

  • Monday, November 2: 3.0 percent 
  • Tuesday, November 3: 3.4 percent    
  • Wednesday, November 4: 3.3 percent 

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that Erie County's results for Wednesday reported, "another bad day of COVID-19 test results."

Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Health reports that there were 241 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County and the positive rate for Wednesday was 4.9 percent. 

"This is the second highest number of positive tests for a day received," Poloncarz stated on Twitter.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Related Articles