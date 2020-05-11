COVID-19 positive rate continues to rise in WNY; Poloncarz says, 'Another bad day of COVID-19 test results'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, November 5 as rates continue to rise in the Western New York Region.
Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday, November 4 was 1.86 Percent.
"Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that's what's happening around the country and the globe," Governor Cuomo said in a release.
For the Western New York region, the state reports that the positive rate for Wednesday was 3.3%. Below is the positive rate for the past three days in the region:
- Monday, November 2: 3.0 percent
- Tuesday, November 3: 3.4 percent
- Wednesday, November 4: 3.3 percent
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that Erie County's results for Wednesday reported, "another bad day of COVID-19 test results."
Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Health reports that there were 241 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County and the positive rate for Wednesday was 4.9 percent.
"This is the second highest number of positive tests for a day received," Poloncarz stated on Twitter.
The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.