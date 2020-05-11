COVID-19 positive rate continues to rise in WNY; Poloncarz says, 'Another bad day of COVID-19 test results'

"This is the second highest number of positive tests for a day received," Poloncarz stated on Twitter.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo provided an update into the state's progress on the COVID-19 pandemic on Thursday, November 5 as rates continue to rise in the Western New York Region.

Governor Cuomo shared that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate for Wednesday, November 4 was 1.86 Percent.

"Every expert told us come the fall cases would go up, and that's what's happening around the country and the globe," Governor Cuomo said in a release.

For the Western New York region, the state reports that the positive rate for Wednesday was 3.3%. Below is the positive rate for the past three days in the region:

Monday, November 2: 3.0 percent

Tuesday, November 3: 3.4 percent

Wednesday, November 4: 3.3 percent

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 161,019 tests reported yesterday, 2,997 were positive (1.86% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 1,277.



Sadly, there were 24 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/qN2r0pJnGm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 5, 2020

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that Erie County's results for Wednesday reported, "another bad day of COVID-19 test results."

Poloncarz says the Erie County Department of Health reports that there were 241 new cases of COVID-19 in Erie County and the positive rate for Wednesday was 4.9 percent.

Another bad day of COVID-19 test results. On Nov. 4, 241 new cases were confirmed by @ECDOH out of 4,965 diagnostic results received for a daily positivity rate of 4.9%.



This is the second highest number of positive tests for a day received by OH. Total cases are now 14,155. pic.twitter.com/6yfLUhaxMq — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) November 5, 2020