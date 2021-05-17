COVID-19 pop-up clinic available in Niagara Falls today through Wednesday

Clinic will be held from 2-7 PM each day at the Portage Rd. Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Rd.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — If you are still looking for a COVID-19 shot, you can head to Niagara Falls.

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is hosting a pop-up clinic today through Wednesday at the Portage Rd. Transportation Center located at 1162 Portage Rd.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be given from 2-7 PM each of the three days. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

The NFTA will also be giving out a free seven-day pass to anyone who gets a vaccinated at the center.