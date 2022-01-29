ECDOH holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens

Anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning at the Botanical Gardens will receive free entry for the day, as well as free entry for three friends.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens.

According to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, anyone who gets a COVID-19 vaccine Saturday morning will receive free entry for the day, as well as free entry for three friends. In a tweet Saturday morning, Poloncarz said walk-ins are welcome at the vaccine clinic; however, those who prefer to sign up online can do so by clicking here.

The vaccine clinic will be operating from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2655 S Park Avenue, Buffalo. The clinic will be offering first dose Pfizer shots for anyone 5 years old and older.

If you plan to attend, don't forget to bring a face mask. All visitors, staff and volunteers at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens must wear masks inside the gardens at all times, regardless of vaccination status.

Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 45 new #VaxForKids pop-up vaccination sites as part of an initiative to get more children in the state vaccinated. You can check out the full list of vaccine sites by clicking here.

"The best way to keep our children safe is to make sure they're vaccinated," Hochul said. "If you're a parent that has hesitated to get your child vaccinated, now is the time. More than 1.5 million children are already vaccinated in New York State, which has been a critical tool for keeping our schools open, so sign your children who are 5 years or older up for their shot today."