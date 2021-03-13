COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to drop in WNY region

According to NYS, the WNY region saw a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday; however, the region's percent positive rate continues to decline.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Saturday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest data from the state, the Western New York region saw a slight increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday, March 12; however, the region's percent positive rate continues to decline.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased from 150 on Thursday, March 11 to 155 on Friday. The current number of people hospitalized in Western New York equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

The state reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Western New York's percent positive rate continues to decrease. The region's percent positive rate was 1.88 percent on Wednesday, which decreased to 1.72 percent on Thursday, and dropped to 1.64 percent on Friday.

Statewide, 225,793 tests were reported to the state on Friday. Of those tests, 6,600 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.92 percent.

The state reports that 4,617 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York on Friday. Of those hospitalized, 953 were in the ICU, 642 of which required intubation.

Seventy-seven more New Yorkers died from the virus on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 39,464.

"COVID-19 remains a serious concern for all New Yorkers, and we can't let our guard down until more New Yorkers are vaccinated and the infection rate drops further. New York State is using every tool it has to combat the virus and getting shots in arms as fast as possible throughout the state," Governor Cuomo said.