COVID-19 percent positive rate continues to drop in WNY; hospitalizations increase slightly Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — According to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region increased slightly on Monday, while the region's percent positive rate continues to decline.

As of Monday, 414 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, an increase from 409 the day prior. This equates to .03 percent of the region's population. At this time, 35 percent of hospital beds are available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, it dropped from 5.7 percent on Sunday to 5.47 percent on Monday.

Statewide, 162,938 tests were reported on Monday, with 11,064 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 6.79 percent.

Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,831.



Of the 162,938 tests reported yesterday, 11,064 were positive (6.79% of total).



According to the state, 8,831 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 1,544 are in the ICU, 1,006 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 162 people died Monday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 34,407 since the pandemic began.

"We're charging ahead and making progress in the footrace between administering vaccinations and reducing the infection rate, but to ultimately be successful in winning this war, we need two things - greater supply of the vaccine and the continued buy-in of New Yorkers practicing safe behaviors," said New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.