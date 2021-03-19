NYS crisis counseling is available for people during COVID-19 pandemic

Local provider Spectrum Health will staff an Emotional Support Helpline, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State's Project Hope offers free and confidential counseling for those seeking emotional support during COVID-19.

A local health provider has been named as the provider for those in Erie County. Spectrum Health will staff the Emotional Support Helpline at (716) 566-6506, which will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have an amazing group of Crisis Counselors. They are diverse and motivated and very eager to work in the community,” said Christine Ziemba, Spectrum Health’s New York Project Hope Director.

Spectrum Health says the counselors they've staffed on this hotline are supportive and careful listeners who can provide information about resources, as well as offer coping strategies and self-care guidance.

“During these unprecedented times we have seen the increased need for mental health support for our community. We are especially fortunate to be able to offer easy access and at no cost to the community and hopefully reach those in need,” said Cindy Voelker, Spectrum Health’s Associate CEO.