COVID-19 pandemic forces change of plans for Subaru 4-Mile Chase

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Subaru 4-Mile Chase through the Elmwood Village will not be happening this summer, but the organizers are still planning to give out their traditional Pink Flamingo awards to runners.

They're encouraging people who would have taken part to run four miles on their during the week of July 10 to 16, and to send in their time on the honor system.

You can find more information on the website, along with how you can donate to help the ECMC foundation and the police athletic league that are losing out on what they would have gotten from the event.