COVID-19 outbreak reported at Niagara County Department of Social Services

The second floor is now closed and those other employees who work on the second floor have been told to quarantine.

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — The Niagara County Department of Social Services has been hit with a COVID-19 outbreak.

The department released a statement saying there have been 12 positive COVID-19 cases reported from employees who work on the second floor of the building.

The second floor is now closed and those other employees who work on the second floor have been told to quarantine.

Below is the statement on the COVID-19 outbreak within the Niagara County Department of Social Services from Niagara County Manager, Rick Updegrove:

“Over the course of the last week, the Niagara County Department of Social Services (DSS) has had approximately a dozen positive test results of DSS employees who work on the second floor of their office on 10th Street in Niagara Falls, with several additional tests still outstanding. After talking with employees and conducting contact tracing, the Niagara County Health Department has made the determination to quarantine all employees who work on the second floor of that building.

This past weekend, a deep cleaning was done of the entire building. And even though there was minimal physical interaction between the Niagara Falls and Lockport DSS offices, a deep clean was also done in the Lockport office.

We fully recognize the importance of our DSS employees and the role they play in ensuring that vital services are provided to the public, often to people who are most in need. I have been in regular contact with Department of Social Services Commissioner Meghan Lutz who has been working on a plan to ensure that these services remain available to the public as we deal with this situation.

It is important to note that Niagara County DSS does have COVID-19 protocols in place. The public must make an appointment to meet with DSS employees unless in an emergency situation. Any member of the public entering the building must undergo a temperature check and answer a screening questionnaire.