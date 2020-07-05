NEWFANE, N.Y. — Niagara County leaders are sounding the alarm about an outbreak at the Newfane Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

County legislator John Syracuse says the recent spike in cases in the county can be traced to the nursing home, and that the state needs to step in to help protect the staff and people living there.

2 On Your Side has reached out to the nursing home but has not gotten a response.

Separately, local State Senator Rob Ortt on Wednesday called for an independent investigation into the state's nursing home response.

The leader of the Senate Republicans wants more than just hearings when it comes to state nursing homes.

Minority Leader John Flanagan on Wednesday called for an independent investigation into nursing homes and whether they were properly protected against the virus.

In a statement, Flanagan said, “We know allowing COVID into a nursing home is an invitation for it to spread, and we need to make sure that we take the necessary steps to protect residents.”

