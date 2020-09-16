COVID-19 infection rate in WNY region continues to decline

The percent positive rate dropped to 1.1 percent on September 15.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The COVID-19 percent positive infection rate in the Western New York region has decreased over the past few days.

The percent positive rate in the five-county region, which includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, dropped to 1.1 percent on September 15. That percent positive rate is slightly higher than the statewide rolling average of .9 percent.

Of the 4,012 tests performed Tuesday, 44 were positive. The seven-day rolling average for the region is now down to 1.4 percent.

Meanwhile, the daily COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region have remained steady over the past few days.

Daily hospitalizations remained at 29 on September 15 for the third consecutive day. The low for daily COVID-19 hospitalizations is 21, which was set back on August 13.

