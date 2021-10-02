COVID-19 hospitalizations see 7-day decline in WNY region

As of Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region fell to 353, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to drop, according to recent data released by the New York State Department of Health.

As of Monday, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region fell to 353, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. That number has dropped for seven consecutive days.

The state reports that 35 percent of hospital beds would be available in Western New York within seven days under a "surge plan."

The current rolling averages of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our viewing area can be seen below:

Orleans 6.9 percent

Wyoming 6.8 percent

Niagara 5.3 percent

Cattaraugus 4.9 percent

Chautauqua 4.7 percent

Erie 4.3 percent

Allegany 3.9 percent

Genesee 3.2 percent

"Our post-holiday surge reduction is continuing, and that is the direct result of the toughness of New Yorkers who have sacrificed and done what is needed to beat back this invisible enemy. Our infection rate is the lowest it has been since December 1, so we're back to where we started on the holiday surge," Governor Cuomo said.

"Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made. Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible. We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply. Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."