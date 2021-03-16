COVID-19 hospitalizations remain steady in WNY region

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York remained at 156 on Monday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Based on the latest data from the New York State Department of Health, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region remained steady from Sunday, March 14 to Monday, March 15.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York stayed at 156 on Monday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. According to the state, 37 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations increased Monday to 4,657. That number is up 140 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 943 were in the ICU, and 609 of which required intubation.

Meanwhile, 157,096 total tests were reported to New York State on Monday. Of those tests, 6,508 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.14 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is slightly lower at 3.24 percent.

Here in Western New York, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase. The region's percent positive rate increased from 1.83 percent on Sunday to 1.88 percent on Monday.

"The pandemic has consumed New Yorkers' lives for the past year, but we have the weapon that will win the war and we're distributing it across the state," said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. "New York's ever expanding vaccine network can handle more supply than the state receives, so we're ready to get even more shots in arms when the time comes. In the meantime, it's critical that residents continue to wash their hands, wear masks and stay socially distanced. We will get to the light at the end of the tunnel—we just have to remember that the infection rate is a function of what we do and to stay strong together."