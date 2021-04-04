COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate increase Saturday in WNY region

Based on the latest data from Gov. Cuomo's office, the Western New York region continues to see an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest COVID-19 data for the state Sunday morning.

Based on the latest data, the Western New York region continues to see an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. As of Saturday, 233 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region; an increase of three from the day prior. The number of people hospitalized in the region equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

At this time, 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results also increased Saturday. The percent positive rate increased from 4.03 percent on Friday to 4.44 percent on Saturday. On Saturday, the Western New York region had the second highest percent positive rate in the state behind the Mid-Hudson region.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

Statewide, 225,411 total tests were reported to New York State on Saturday. Of those tests, 7,467 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.31 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little higher at 3.56 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State decreased Saturday, to 4,373. That number is down 118 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 882 were in the ICU, and 562 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 59 New Yorkers died from the virus on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in New York State to 40,756.

"New York was hit earliest and hardest by the pandemic, and the people of this state got through it by being smart and following the facts and the science," Governor Cuomo said. "With the new variants, we know there is more work to do to keep everyone safe: wear masks, socially distance and follow the health guidelines. In the meantime we are vaccinating as many people as possible and doing it equitably, which will go a long way toward keeping New Yorkers safe. There is light at the end of the tunnel. Let's continue being smart so we get there together."