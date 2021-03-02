COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate decrease Tuesday in WNY region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent positive rate in the Western New York region are both showing a downward trend, according to the latest data from New York State.
After a slight increase Monday in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, that number has since decreased. As of Tuesday, 387 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, a decrease of 11.
According to New York State, the number of people hospitalized in the area equates to roughly .03 percent of the Western New York region's population.
At this time, 37 percent of hospital beds are available within seven days under a surge plan.
In terms of the region's percent positive rate, that number continues to drop. The percent positive rate in the Western New York region dropped from 5.13 percent on Sunday to 5.01 percent on Monday and landed at 4.96 percent on Tuesday.
Here is the current rolling average of all eight counties in our area:
- Wyoming 7 percent
- Orleans 6.5 percent
- Chautauqua 6.5 percent
- Niagara 6.1 percent
- Erie 4.9 percent
- Genesee 4.4 percent
- Cattaraugus 4.1 percent
- Allegany 3 percent
Statewide, 126,489 tests were reported to the state on Tuesday, with 5,925 tests coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.68 percent.
Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State increased Tuesday. The state reports 8,082 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 15 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,522 are in the ICU; 1,003 of which requiring intubation.
New York reports that the number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 160 people died Tuesday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 35,631 since the pandemic began.
"New Yorkers have shown it and the numbers reflect it: We are New York Tough," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Our statewide positivity rate is decreasing by the day, and with our distribution networks at the ready for more supply from the federal government, we are prepared to get needles in arms as quickly as possible, getting us one step closer to our goal of winning this war. I applaud New Yorkers for their discipline and dedication to defeating this virus, and continue to ask everyone to keep this trend going and wear a mask, avoid gatherings and socially distance."