COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate decrease Tuesday in WNY region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percent positive rate in the Western New York region are both showing a downward trend, according to the latest data from New York State.

After a slight increase Monday in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, that number has since decreased. As of Tuesday, 387 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, a decrease of 11.

According to New York State, the number of people hospitalized in the area equates to roughly .03 percent of the Western New York region's population.

At this time, 37 percent of hospital beds are available within seven days under a surge plan.

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, that number continues to drop. The percent positive rate in the Western New York region dropped from 5.13 percent on Sunday to 5.01 percent on Monday and landed at 4.96 percent on Tuesday.

Here is the current rolling average of all eight counties in our area:

Wyoming 7 percent

Orleans 6.5 percent

Chautauqua 6.5 percent

Niagara 6.1 percent

Erie 4.9 percent

Genesee 4.4 percent

Cattaraugus 4.1 percent

Allegany 3 percent

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,082.



Of the 126,489 tests reported yesterday, 5,925 were positive (4.68% of total).



Sadly, there were 160 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/3tw2Xd7oNk — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 3, 2021

Statewide, 126,489 tests were reported to the state on Tuesday, with 5,925 tests coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.68 percent.

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State increased Tuesday. The state reports 8,082 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 15 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,522 are in the ICU; 1,003 of which requiring intubation.

New York reports that the number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 160 people died Tuesday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 35,631 since the pandemic began.