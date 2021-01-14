COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate decrease in Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest data released from New York State on Wednesday shows a decrease in the COVID-19 hospitalizations here in Western New York.
The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region on Tuesday fell to 515, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population. The decline of three comes after an increase of 24 patients on Monday.
At this time, the state reports 32 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.
The Western New York's percent positive rate continues to drop as well, decreasing again on Tuesday. The rate dropped from 7.83 percent on Sunday to 7.67 percent on Monday, now to 7.26 percent on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the rolling averages of percent positive rates for all eight counties in our area are ranked below.
- Chautauqua 12 percent
- Wyoming 11.5 percent
- Allegany 11.3 percent
- Genesee 9.9 percent
- Orleans 9.5 percent
- Niagara 8.7 percent
- Cattaraugus 8.3 percent
- Erie 6.2 percent
Erie County’s rolling average continues to be the lowest in all of Western New York, now at 6.2 percent. It has declined for five consecutive days; it’s down 22 percent from this time last week and is also now below where it was one month ago.
Chautauqua County currently has the highest rate of positive tests in our area.
"We're dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren't out of the woods yet," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
"The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we're locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases. New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel."