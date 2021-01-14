COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate decrease in Western New York

The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized Tuesday in the Western New York region fell to 515, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The latest data released from New York State on Wednesday shows a decrease in the COVID-19 hospitalizations here in Western New York.

The number of COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region on Tuesday fell to 515, which equates to .04 percent of the region's population. The decline of three comes after an increase of 24 patients on Monday.

At this time, the state reports 32 percent of hospital beds are available in the region.

The Western New York's percent positive rate continues to drop as well, decreasing again on Tuesday. The rate dropped from 7.83 percent on Sunday to 7.67 percent on Monday, now to 7.26 percent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the rolling averages of percent positive rates for all eight counties in our area are ranked below.

Chautauqua 12 percent

Wyoming 11.5 percent

Allegany 11.3 percent

Genesee 9.9 percent

Orleans 9.5 percent

Niagara 8.7 percent

Cattaraugus 8.3 percent

Erie 6.2 percent

Erie County’s rolling average continues to be the lowest in all of Western New York, now at 6.2 percent. It has declined for five consecutive days; it’s down 22 percent from this time last week and is also now below where it was one month ago.

COVID-19 cases for Jan. 12: 437 new cases were confirmed by @ECDOH out of 7,370 diagnostic reports received for a daily positivity rate of 5.9%. The 7-day positivity rate average is 6.4%. Total cases through Jan. 12 are now 48,533. pic.twitter.com/9DnsAf3a3V — Erie County Department of Health 😷 (@ECDOH) January 13, 2021

Chautauqua County currently has the highest rate of positive tests in our area.

"We're dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren't out of the woods yet," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.