COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate continue to drop in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State released the latest COVID-19 data Monday, showing the Western New York region continues to see a decline in the percent positive rate as well as the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

Western New York's percent positive rate dropped from 5.17 percent on Saturday to 5.13 percent on Sunday. Statewide, the percent positive rate saw a slight increase Sunday following a 23 day decline, increasing to 4.86 percent.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area are ranked below:

Wyoming 7.1 percent

Niagara 6.7 percent

Chautauqua 6.5 percent

Orleans 6.2 percent

Erie 5.1 percent

Genesee 4.3 percent

Cattaraugus 4.2 percent

Allegany 3.3 percent

Meanwhile, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 387 on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State increased on Sunday. The state reports 8,003 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 27 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,500 are in the ICU; 987 of which requiring intubation.

New York reports that the number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 141 people died Sunday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 35,319 since the pandemic began.

"We're locked in a footrace between the spread of COVID and the vaccine's quick distribution, and New Yorkers should stay vigilant as we work to get more shots in arms," said Governor Andrew Cuomo.

"We have a robust distribution network at the ready, but we need more doses to kick our vaccination effort into overdrive and reach more New Yorkers. New Yorkers should be commended for the hard work and discipline they've shown beating back COVID by practicing the basic daily behaviors that help us stop the virus in its tracks. The good news is the holiday spike is over and the experts say that we're on a downward trajectory—we just need to put in the work to keep it that way."