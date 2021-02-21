COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate continue to drop in WNY region

The region's percent positive rate decreased Saturday, falling from 3.01 percent on Thursday to 2.87 percent on Friday and landing at 2.28 percent on Saturday.

ALBANY, N.Y. — According to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to decrease, along with the region's percent positive rate.

As of Saturday, 252 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, a decrease of six from the day prior. This equates to .02 percent of the region's population. New York State reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reports that the statewide positivity rate dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

Statewide, 221,157 tests were reported on Saturday, with 6,610 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.99 percent.

According to the state, 5,764 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, a decrease of 213 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,162 were in the ICU; 794 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 75 people died from COVID-19 in New York on Saturday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 37,851.

"We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further," Governor Cuomo said.

"But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it's more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined."