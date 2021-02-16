COVID-19 hospitalizations, percent positive rate continue to decrease across WNY region

As of Sunday, 280 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data Monday regarding the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region continues to improve.

As of Sunday, 280 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population. At this time, 35 percent of hospital beds in the region would be available within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's percent positive rate also decreased on Sunday. According to the latest data from the state, the region's percent positive rate dropped from 3.62 percent on Saturday to 3.25 percent on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 180,504 total tests were reported to the state on Sunday, with 6,365 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.53 percent.

In terms of hospitalizations, 6,623 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State on Sunday. Of those hospitalized, 1,270 were in the ICU and 875 of which required intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase. The state reports that 103 people died from the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of deaths reported in New York to 37,221 since the pandemic began.

"New Yorkers haven't only gotten past the post-holiday surge—they've continued to drive down hospitalization and infection rates by acting smart and responsibly, and they should be commended for it," Governor Cuomo said.

"Thanks to this hard work, we are now in a place where we have been able to begin opening the valve and start getting the economy going again, as long as we do it safely. If we're able to keep the momentum headed in a positive direction by practicing safe behaviors at an individual level, as well as continuing to vaccinate New Yorkers as quickly and fairly as possible, we'll be able to reach the light at the end of the tunnel faster than previously thought and finally get some normalcy back into our lives."