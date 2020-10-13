COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Western New York region

The seven-day rolling average for the region is 1.3%, just below the line the NYS Department of Health says is problematic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Monday, October 12 was 1.5%.

The data released Tuesday shows there were 77 positives out of 5,058 tests for October 12. The seven-day rolling average for the region is 1.3%, just below the line the NYS Department of Health says is problematic.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region on Monday was 72. That’s the most people hospitalized with the virus in the region since mid-June.

"Western New York is better than it has been, but we would like to see it [COVID-19 infection rate] at 1 percent," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters on Monday.

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Overall in New York state, there were 1,393 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are currently 923 hospitalizations across the state and 11 people have died of COVID-19 related illness.

Today's update on the numbers:



Of the 99,070 tests reported yesterday, 1,393 were positive (1.4% of total)



Total hospitalizations are at 923.



Sadly, there were 11 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/3oo8gO1xbT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 13, 2020

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.