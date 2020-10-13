COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise in Western New York region

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent of tests that were positive for COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Monday, October 12 was 1.5%.
The data released Tuesday shows there were 77 positives out of 5,058 tests for October 12. The seven-day rolling average for the region is 1.3%, just below the line the NYS Department of Health says is problematic.
The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the region on Monday was 72. That’s the most people hospitalized with the virus in the region since mid-June.
"Western New York is better than it has been, but we would like to see it [COVID-19 infection rate] at 1 percent," New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call with reporters on Monday.
The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
Overall in New York state, there were 1,393 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday. There are currently 923 hospitalizations across the state and 11 people have died of COVID-19 related illness.
