COVID-19 hospitalizations increase slightly Monday in WNY region

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York increased to 396 on Monday, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Western New York region has seen a steady decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past few weeks; however, the latest data from New York State shows that the region saw a slight increase in that number on Monday.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York increased to 396 on Monday, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. That number is up nine from Sunday, but still 18 fewer than one week ago.

At this time, 37 percent of hospital beds are available within seven days under a surge plan.

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, that number continues to drop. The percent positive rate in the Western New York region dropped from 5.17 percent on Saturday to 5.13 percent on Sunday and landed at 5.01 percent on Monday.

Here is the current rolling average of all eight counties in our area:

Wyoming 7.5 percent

Chautauqua 7.1 percent

Niagara 6 percent

Orleans 5.9 percent

Erie 4.9 percent

Genesee 4.1 percent

Cattaraugus 4.0 percent

Allegany 3.2 percent

Erie County’s rolling average is now 4.9 percent. It’s the first time the county’s rolling average has been under 5 percent since November 9, 2020.

Statewide,150,199 tests were reported on Monday with 8,215 tests coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 5.47 percent.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State increased also increased on Monday. The state reports 8,067 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state, an increase of 64 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,503 are in the ICU; 1,004 of which requiring intubation.

New York reports that the number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 146 people died Monday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 35,466 since the pandemic began.

"New Yorker's hard work and commitment to defeating this virus is reflected in the numbers more and more every day," Governor Andrew Cuomo said. "While we are not out of the woods yet, we are on a promising trajectory and we need to maintain that progress. Remember - this is a footrace we are in and winning it means we have to continue driving down the infection rate, while vaccinating as many people as possible. New York has already established a wide-reaching distribution network that is getting thousands of shots in arms every day and with another increase in supply from the federal government on its way, we will be able to do even more. We just need to continue this momentum on all fronts, so we can put this beast to rest once and for all."