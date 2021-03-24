COVID-19 hospitalizations increase Monday in WNY region

The state reports that 160 people were hospitalized in the region on Monday, which equates to roughly .01 percent of Western New York's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office provided an update Tuesday regarding New York State's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest data from the state, the Western New York region saw an increase Monday, in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. The region also saw an increase in its percent positive rate.

The state reports that 160 people were hospitalized in the region on Monday, which equates to roughly .01 percent of Western New York's population. This is an increase of 23 people over the past two days.

At this time, 39 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase, going from 2.38 percent on Sunday to 2.48 percent on Monday. As of Monday, the Western New York region had the fourth highest percent positive rate in the state.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Erie 3.7 percent

Wyoming 3 percent

Genesee 2.8 percent

Cattaraugus 2.6 percent

Niagara 2.4 percent

Orleans 2.2 percent

Chautauqua 1.9 percent

Allegany 0.8 percent

Erie County currently has the highest rolling average among all eight counties in our area. It has increased 36 percent in one week, and 17 percent from where it was one month ago.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 4,681.



Of the 143,521 tests reported yesterday, 6,801 were positive (4.74% of total).



Sadly, there were 53 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/QZZmhe3DAB — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 23, 2021

Statewide, 143,521 total tests were reported to New York State on Monday. Of those tests, 6,801 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.74 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is a little lower at 3.33 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State also increased Monday, to 4,681. That number is up 211 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 925 were in the ICU, and 596 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 53 New Yorkers died from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of coronavirus related deaths in New York State to 40,023.

"As more New Yorkers get vaccinated every single day, we're working toward a future in which COVID is left behind and we can settle into the new normal. We have a ways to go until that happens, so New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue practicing safe behaviors," Governor Cuomo said.