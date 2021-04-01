COVID-19 hospitalizations increase for WNY region over the weekend

The region is currently averaging 30% of hospital beds and 38% of ICU beds available.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of Covid-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region increased to 531 on Sunday. That’s up 22 people from Saturday. The region is currently averaging 30% of hospital beds and 38% of ICU beds available.

The current rolling averages of percent positive in all eight counties in our viewing area are ranked below. Erie County is the only county in our area to have a lower average than one month ago.

Wyoming 14.7% (Up 51% from one week ago, and 123% from one month ago) Genesee 13.3% (Up 4% from one week ago, and 45% from one month ago) Chautauqua 12.3% (No change from one week ago, but up 157% from one month ago) Allegany 11.6% (Up 11% from one week ago, and 52% from one month ago) Niagara 10.5% (Up 37% from one week ago, and 23% from one month ago) Cattaraugus 10.5% (Up 17% from one week ago, and 50% from one month ago) Orleans 9.7% (Up 14% from one week ago, and 148% from one month ago) Erie 7.4% (Up 23% from one week ago, and down 3% from one month ago)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases due to the recent holidays.

Over the past week, the net daily growth of COVID-19 patients hospitalized and the daily number of COVID-19 hospital admissions (both a seven day average) were at a higher rate than the week after Thanksgiving. For example, the daily COVID-19 admissions seven-day average the week after Thanksgiving was 699. It's now 899.

The governor again warned that shutdown can and will happen if rates continue to increase.