COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region decrease 6 consecutive days

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region continues to decline, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped for the sixth consecutive day. New York State reports 224 people were hospitalized in the region on Tuesday, which equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

The state reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate decreased again on Tuesday. The state reports Western New York's seven-day average percentage of positive test results dropped to 2.31 percent, down from 2.44 percent on Monday.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Wyoming 4.6 percent

Genesee 4.6 percent

Cattaraugus 3.3 percent

Erie 3.2 percent

Niagara 2.8 percent

Orleans 2.7 percent

Allegany 1.6 percent

Chautauqua 1.5 percent

Statewide, 216,813 tests were reported to New York on Tuesday. Of those tests, 6,189 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 2.85 percent. According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, this is the lowest the single-day COVID-19 positivity rate has been since November 21.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state decreased Tuesday to 5,876. Of those hospitalized, 1,154 were in the ICU; 800 of which required intubation.

The governor's office reports that 99 people died from COVID-19 in New York State on Tuesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in the state to 38,135.

"New Yorkers have shown courage and fortitude in the face of this unprecedented pandemic, and it's thanks to them that we're seeing a decline in hospitalizations and in the COVID positivity rate," Governor Cuomo said.