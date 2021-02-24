COVID-19 hospitalizations in WNY region decline 5 consecutive days

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York region dropped to 242 on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region has seen a five day consecutive decline, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York region dropped to 242 on Monday. This equates to .02 percent of the region's population.

New York State reports that 38 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate decreased Monday after a slight increase Sunday. The state reports Western New York's seven-day average percentage of positive test results dropped to 2.44 percent.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates in each of the eight counties in our area can be viewed below:

Genesee 4.4 percent

Wyoming 4.4 percent

Erie 3.5 percent

Cattaraugus 3.5 percent

Niagara 2.9 percent

Allegany 2.6 percent

Orleans 2.6 percent

Chautauqua 1.6 percent

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 5,977.



Of the 157,333 tests reported yesterday, 6,654 were positive (4.23% of total).



Sadly, there were 86 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/1vuN7HHi2c — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 23, 2021

Statewide, 157,333 tests were reported to New York on Monday. Of those tests, 6,654 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.23 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state increased Monday to 5,977. Of those hospitalized, 1,176 were in the ICU; 799 of which required intubation.