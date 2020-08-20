COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to lowest since March 18 in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state have dropped to their lowest number since March 18.
Gov. Cuomo said that COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped to 518.
Wednesday's infection rate of 0.74% also marked the 13th straight day with an infection rate below 1%.
"Our state's continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we're seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs," Governor Cuomo said.
The governor added that there were 5 additional deaths in the state due to COVID-19.
