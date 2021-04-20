COVID-19 hospitalizations drop slightly in WNY region

That’s down two people from the day before. The good news is that the number of people hospitalized has not increased a large amount for four consecutive days.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region on Monday dropped slightly to 345.

That’s down two people from the day before. The good news is that the number of people hospitalized has not increased a large amount for four consecutive days.

The Western New York region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

In Erie County, health officials say 72% of the hospital beds in Erie County are occupied.

The current rolling average of the percent positive for each of the eight counties in our viewing area are ranked below.

1. Erie 5.3%

2. Niagara 5.2%

3. Cattaraugus 4.3%

4. Orleans 4.1%

5. Wyoming 3.3%

6. Genesee 2.4%

7. Chautauqua 2.2%

8. Allegany 1.8%

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says 27 county residents died in the past week from COVID-19.

While cases continue to rise among young adults, the number of COVID-19 positive cases in Erie County has dropped overall this week.