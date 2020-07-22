COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in WNY region and NYS

The percent positive for tests in the WNY region was 0.9% for Tuesday, July 21.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daily hospitalizations in the WNY Region dropped to 32 on Tuesday, July 21.

That ties the lowest mark since the pandemic began. The five county region, which consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, also reached 32 daily hospitalizations on July 1.

The percent positive for tests in the region was 0.9%. Out of 4,624 tests, there were 40 positives. The seven-day rolling average for percent positive in the region is now 1.1%.

New York State numbers have continued to trend downward and remain steady since reopening began.

Of the 67,659 tests performed statewide Tuesday, 705 came back positive (1.04%). COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 714, the lowest for NYS since March 18. Nine people died statewide of COVID-19 related illness.





