COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease Tuesday in WNY region; percent positive rate climbs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office released the latest data Wednesday regarding the state's progress against COVID-19.

Based on the most recent data, the Western New York region saw a decrease Tuesday in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19. However, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase.

The total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 151 on Tuesday, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. This is the first time in five days that number has decreased.

According to the state, 37 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate continues to increase. The region's percent positive rate increased from 1.88 percent on Monday to 1.99 percent on Tuesday.

Statewide, 263,401 total tests were reported to New York State on Tuesday. Of those tests, 8,976 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.41 percent. Currently the statewide seven day average percent positive rate is slightly lower at 3.28 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State also decreased Tuesday, landing at 4,624. That number is down 33 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 954 were in the ICU, and 601 of which required intubation.

The state reports that 54 died from the virus on Tuesday, this brings the total number of coronavirus related deaths in New York State to 39,690.