COVID-19 hospitalizations declining in WNY Region; vaccine still in short supply

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of Covid-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Western New York region on Wednesday, January 21 dropped to 478.

That’s a decrease of nine from the day before.

The current rolling average of percent positive for all 8 counties in our viewing area is ranked below:

1. Wyoming 12.2%

2. Chautauqua 9.3%

3. Niagara 7.7%

4. Genesee 7.1%

5. Orleans 6.4%

6. Cattaraugus 6.3%

7. Allegany 6.3%

8. Erie 6.2%

The Western New York Region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

Statewide, there are 9,055 people currently hospitalized with a COVID-19 related illness. More than 224,000 people were tested in New York and 13,886 were positive (6.18%). One hundred seventy four people died on Wednesday from COVID.

State leaders have stressed that the vaccine is "the weapon that's going to win the war" in the fight against COVID-19.

However, the allocation and distribution have been off to a bumpy start.

In Erie County, again, there are more cancellations.

On Twitter, County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the Erie County Department of Health is canceling all of its appointments for Saturday, January 23, then from Monday to Wednesday next week, from January 25-27, due to a lack of vaccine supply.