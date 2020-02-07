COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in WNY region

This is the lowest number of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations in the region since the pandemic began.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The number of daily COVID-19 hospitalizations continues to decline in the Western New York region.

On Wednesday, there were 32 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the five-county region, which includes Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Allegany counties. That is down from 35 hospitalizations on Tuesday. This is the lowest number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the pandemic began.

The percent positive for the Western New York region was 1% on Wednesday. The seven day rolling average remains at 1% as well. Of the 4,459 test results for Wednesday, 46 people tested positive.

The Western New York region entered phase 4 of reopening on Tuesday. Low risk indoor, outdoor recreation and entertainment will be allowed in phase four. Malls and gyms are still not allowed to open.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also released hospitalization numbers for New York State.



Hospitalizations statewide remain under 1,000 with 879 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 related illness. There were 10 new deaths reported, bringing the total to 24,877 COVID-19 related deaths in NYS.