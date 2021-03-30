COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to increase in WNY

As of Monday, 206 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Based on the latest data from New York State, the Western New York region continues to see an increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as its percent positive rate.

As of Monday, 206 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. This number has increased over nine consecutive days.

At this time, 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

The region's seven-day average percentage of positive test results also increased Monday. The percent positive rate increased from 3 percent on Saturday, to 3.15 percent on Sunday, and landed at 3.29 percent on Monday. Currently, the Western New York region has the fourth highest percent positive rate in the state, behind Long Island, Mid-Hudson, and New York City.

The Western New York region includes Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties.

"New Yorkers have shown time and again the strength and discipline it takes to fight COVID, but there's more work to be done before we reach the light at the end of the tunnel. We're working 24/7 to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and while those efforts are bearing fruit, we need everyone to keep up the vigilance," said Governor Andrew Cuomo. "We're expanding eligibility and opening more vaccine sites around the state but the new variants are a concern. I urge New Yorkers to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and following the public health guidance as we work to defeat the COVID beast for good."

Statewide, 151,437 total tests were reported to New York State on Monday. Of those tests, 6,488 came back positive for a percent positive rate of 4.28 percent. Currently, the statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is a little lower at 3.43 percent.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations across New York State also increased Monday, to 4,715. That number is up 140 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 903 were in the ICU, and 523 of which required intubation.