COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in WNY, Erie County

On June 6, there were 103 people in the hospital because of COVID-19 and 32 people in the ICU.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to fall in the Western New York region, according to new data released by Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

According to the most recent data, there were 103 people hospitalized in the county because of COVID-19 on June 6, an eight patient decrease from the previous day. The number of people in the ICU and those on an airway assist remained the same, at 32 and 17, respectively.

Overall in the region, there are 118 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 39 people in the ICU as of June 6.

The new data released Monday also shows that on average, hospital discharges have exceeded admissions. Declines in hospitalizations are being seen across the board in all age categories.