COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in Western New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Health released the latest data Sunday regarding the state's ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to New York State, the Western New York region saw a drop in the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Saturday.

As of Saturday, 423 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region, which equates to .03 percent of the region's population. That number is down from 437 the day prior. At this time, 34 percent of hospital beds are available in the Western New York region.

In terms of the region's percent positive rate, Western New York continues to see a decline in this number as well. The percent positive rate has decreased over the past week, dropping from 6.45 percent on Saturday, January 16 to 5.89 percent on Saturday, January 23.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 8,613.



Of the 249,955 tests reported yesterday, 12,720 were positive (5.09% of total).



Sadly, there were 160 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/QUiRaOOdFm — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 24, 2021

Statewide, 249,955 tests were reported on Saturday, with 12,720 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 5.09 percent.

New York State reports 8,613 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, a decrease of 189 from the day before. Of those hospitalized, 1,527 are in the ICU, 997 of which requiring intubation.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths continues to increase across the state. New York reports 160 people died Saturday from the virus, bringing the state's total death toll to 34,069 since the pandemic began.

"I have high hopes for New York as we enter this new year with a new administration, but New Yorkers have to do their part," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.