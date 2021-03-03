COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in WNY region

On Tuesday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 178, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region declined yet again on Tuesday, according to the latest data from the New York State Department of Health.

On Tuesday, the total number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Western New York dropped to 178, which equates to .01 percent of the region's population. The region's COVID-19 hospitaliations have been under 200 for five consecutive days.

The state reports that 36 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

Meanwhile, the region's percent positive rate increased slightly on Tuesday. According to the state, the Western New York region had a percent positive rate of 1.84 percent on Monday, which increased to 1.9 percent on Tuesday.

Statewide, 218,069 tests were reported on Tuesday, with 7,704 coming back positive for a percent positive rate of 3.53 percent. As of Tuesday, 5,323 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 across New York State, a decrease of 46 from the day prior. Of those hospitalized, 1,047 were in the ICU and 735 of which required intubation.

The state reports 75 New Yorkers died on Tuesday from COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 38,735.

"New Yorkers have done a tremendous job working to defeat COVID, and we're gradually loosening restrictions as the numbers reduce and the public health improves. It's clear that if we remain vigilant, we will reach the light at the end of the tunnel," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.