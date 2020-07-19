COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in New York State

For three days in a row, the state has seen its lowest number of hospitalizations since March.

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 in New York State continues to drop.

For three days in a row, the state has seen its lowest number of hospitalizations since March.

On Friday, the number of people currently hospitalized was 765 patients, on Saturday, that number dropped again to 743.

Now, on Sunday, the number is 722.

Additionally, 79 people were newly admitted to the hospital.

The number of people in the ICU has decreased by 12, with 160 people in intensive care units. Of those people, the number of them requiring intubation decreased by 4, to 96 people.

The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital during the pandemic has increased by 97 people, to 72,161.

Another 13 people statewide died on Saturday from the virus. None of the people who died on Saturday were residents of Western New York.

Overall, 25,048 people have died statewide from COVID-19 as of Sunday.

46,204 COVID-19 tests were conducted on Saturday, with 502, or 1.08 percent, coming back positive.

So far, 406,807 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York State have been identified during the pandemic.

Western New York's daily percentage of positive tests declined from Monday until Wednesday, rose again on Thursday and Friday, and then fell on Saturday.

The daily percentage of positive tests for Western New York, day-by-day this week:

Monday: two percent of tests came back positive.

Tuesday: 1.6 percent of tests came back positive.

Wednesday: one percent of tests came back positive.

Thursday: 1.2 percent of tests came back positive.

Friday: 1.3 percent of tests came back positive.

Saturday: one percent of tests came back positive.

On Sunday, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared on Twitter that on Saturday, 19 new positive cases were reported out of 1,709 tests done. This equals a percent positive rate of 1.1 percent for the county.

Thus far, there have been 7,940 cases of coronavirus in Erie County.