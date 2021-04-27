COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decrease in WNY region

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 295 on Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo released the latest data Tuesday regarding the state's progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the latest data from New York State, the Western New York region saw a decrease Monday, April 26 in both its COVID-19 percent positive rate and the number of people hospitalizalized in the region with the virus.

The region's percent positive rate decreased from 3.53 percent on Sunday to 3.44 percent on Monday. Despite this decrease, the Western New York region continues to have the highest COVID-19 percent positive rate in the state. The Finger Lakes region had the second highest rate in New York on Monday at 2.71 percent.

The current rolling average of percent positive rates for each of the eight counties around Western New York are ranked below:

Orleans County 3.9 percent Niagara County 3.9 percent Erie County 3.8 percent Wyoming County 3.7 percent Cattaraugus County 2.8 percent Genesee County 2.1 percent Allegany County 1.4 percent Chautauqua County 1.4 percent

Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Western New York region dropped to 295 on Monday. According to the state, the number of people hospitalized in Western New York equates to .02 percent of the region's population. This is the first time the region has been under 300 COVID-19 hospitalizations since April 10.

At this time, 31 percent of hospital beds would be available in the region within seven days under a "surge plan."

"New York is making progress in the footrace between the vaccination rate and the infection rate - we are continuing to make it even easier for residents to access the vaccine and at the same time New Yorkers are staying tough and practicing the safe behaviors we know stop COVID in its tracks," Governor Cuomo said. "All the arrows are pointing in the right direction, and we've been able to open even more sectors of our economy and increase capacity for several different industries, but we're not out of the woods yet. The virus is still here and we need all New Yorkers to follow the public health guidance for us to get through this pandemic and reach the light at the end of the tunnel together."