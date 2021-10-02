COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in WNY region

For the eighth day in a row, the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the WNY region dropped, down to 338 on Tuesday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Western New York region continue to decline.

The WNY Region consists of Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.

The current rolling average of percent positive for each of the eight counties in our viewing area are ranked below.

1. Wyoming 6.7%

2. Orleans 5.5%

3. Cattaraugus 5.2%

4. Niagara 4.8%

5. Chautauqua 4.5%

6. Erie 4.3%

7. Allegany 3.2%

8. Genesee 2.5%

Orleans, Genesee and Wyoming counties are part of the Finger Lakes region.

Across the state, there are currently 7,593 New Yorkers hospitalized. The COVID-19 positive rate for February 9 was 4.02%.

136 New York state residents died of a COVID-19 related illness on Tuesday.

Today's update on the numbers:



Total COVID hospitalizations are at 7,593.



Of the 176,750 tests reported yesterday, 7,101 were positive (4.02% of total).



Sadly, there were 136 fatalities. pic.twitter.com/G68HeYx4N9 — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 10, 2021

